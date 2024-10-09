Michigan physician pleads guilty to $400K insurance fraud scheme

Sylvan Lake, Mich., physician Rainna Furnari Brazil, DO, has pleaded guilty to eight felony counts of disability insurance fraud under an 11-month delayed sentence.

Dr. Brazil applied for and received disability insurance payments from the Unum Life Insurance Company of America but continued working as a physician, according to an Oct. 8 release by the Michigan Attorney General's Office. She allegedly received over $400,000 in disability insurance payments from 2017 through 2021.

As a condition of the plea agreement, Dr. Brazil will pay a total of $458,962 in restitution. She paid $50,000 toward the restitution in total at the time of the plea.

If Dr. Brazil pays an additional $100,000 toward restitution during the 11-month delayed sentence, she will be sentenced on one count of failure to file taxes and one count of false pretenses, have the remaining charges dismissed and will serve no more than one year in jail. If she pays all the remaining restitution during that time, she will be sentenced per minimum sentencing guidelines of zero to 17 months.