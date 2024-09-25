ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Michigan physician clinic, home raided for alleged pill mill

Patsy Newitt -  

The clinic and home of a physician in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., has been raided for an alleged pill mill, WDIV reported Sept. 24. 

The physician is accused of falsifying records and writing false prescriptions, among other allegations. 

According to the report, the raids came after four years of investigation by the Taylor Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Michigan Licensing and Regulatory Affairs office and Blue Cross. The investigation allegedly found that people came from across Michigan and Ohio to the physician for narcotics.

