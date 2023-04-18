Medical office building faces opposition over Revolutionary War graves

A planned 60,000-square-foot medical office building in Greensboro, N.C., is facing opposition from residents over possible Revolutionary War soldiers' graves, according to an April 18 report from the Greensboro News & Record.

Medical office building developer BRC Ballinger wants to rezone a parking lot for construction. In 1781, 24 soldiers died in a Revolutionary War battle on the same land, with opponents claiming the lot could contain buried soldiers.

A third-party archaeological firm assessed the site for potential graves, determining their presence was unlikely.

Despite arguments, the City Council voted unanimously to approve the medical office building rezoning.

At the same time, BRC Ballinger has agreed to have an archaeological firm on standby during construction in case anything unusual turns up in the construction process.