Medical Consulting Group adds new consultant to ASC development team

Springfield, Mo.-based Medical Consulting Group welcomed Phillip Gnau to its ambulatory surgery center development team Aug. 19.

The company provides consultation services to practices, ambulatory surgery centers and medical corporations. Its ASC development team provides development services covering finances, ownership structure, certificates of need and accreditation.

Mr. Gnau started his career as a radiologic technologist at Branson, Mo.-based Skaggs Hospital, which is now a subsidiary of CoxHealth. He then shifted to serve in educational roles, including instructor positions at Mercy Orthopedic Hospital in Ozark, Mo., Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo., and Chamberlain University in Addison, Ill.