McLaren Health restores network following cyberattack

Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care has restored its network after a cyberattack earlier in August.

The restoration process for its networks was initially expected to last through August but was completed ahead of schedule, according to an Aug. 27 news release from the health system. Providers at all McLaren hospitals, Karmanos cancer centers and outpatient clinics can again access patients' electronic health records. McLaren expects the process of inputting records that were manually charted during the outage is expected to last several weeks.

On Aug. 7, McLaren reported a "criminal style attack" to its information technology and telephone networks. This was McLaren's second major IT disruption in one year, after a ransomware attack in 2023 caused the system to shut down its network.