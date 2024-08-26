Man accused of impersonating physician, performing unlicensed surgery

A Los Angeles man has been accused of impersonating a physician and performing a surgery in July 2021.

Cristian Perez Latorre, 53, allegedly performed an unlicensed cosmetic surgery on a patient and twice medically treated the patient for infection and other complications related to the surgery, according to an Aug. 23 news release from Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

The release also alleges that Mr. Latorre inflicted "great bodily injury," which could carry a sentencing enhancement.

Mr. Latorre faces one count of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of battery causing serious injury, and six counts of practicing medicine without certification. If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.