ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Majority of physicians disapprove of nurses calling themselves 'doctor'

Claire Wallace -  

A large majority of physicians, 74%, frown upon nurses with clinical PhDs calling themselves "doctor" according to Medscape's 2024 "Hot Topics in the Medical Profession Report," published Sept. 18. 

However, 14% of physicians are fine with clinical nurses calling themselves "doctor." Many physicians believe that allowing nurses to use the "doctor" moniker can confuse patients and complicate care. 

Some states are even considering laws to prevent non-physicians from using the "doctor" title. In 2022, California nurse practitioner Sarah Erny, DNP, was fined nearly $20,000 for illegally presenting herself as a physician, calling herself "doctor" on social media and with patients.

California and Georgia have recently passed laws that prevent nurses from using the title. 

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast