Louisiana physician, wife to pay $450K for neurostimulator fraud scheme 

Henry Goolsby, MD, his wife, Patricia Lenae Goolsby, and their clinic, Infinite Health Integrative Medical Center, agreed to pay $450,000 to settle allegations of improper Medicare billing.

From November 2018 and April 2020, they allegedly billed Medicare for implanted neurostimulators, which require surgical implantation in an ASC, according to a March 6 news release from the Justice Department.

However, instead of performing surgery, Dr. Goolsby applied P-Stim devices — a non-surgical, electric acupuncture device — to patients’ ears in his office.