Less than 20% of physicians are highly engaged: 10 things to know

Less than one-fifth of physicians are highly engaged in their workplace, according to data from CHG Healthcare’s Physician Sentiment Survey.
Here are 10 things to know about the survey:
- About three-quarters of physicians are satisfied in their current role, but 18% are highly engaged.
- More than 60% of physicians are either “extremely” or “very” likely to remain with their current organization for at least the next year.
- Over 50% of physicians trust their direct supervisors, but only 41% of physicians have trust in executive leadership.
- Only 40% of physicians feel that executive leaders actively look for their input, even though 72% of physicians want to provide their thoughts.
- The top issues where physicians want their voice heard are compensation models, performance standards, hiring support staff, clinical protocols and patient volumes.
- Respect for physician autonomy, compensation and work-life balance are the three most important job aspects for physicians.
- Challenges physicians face in the workplace include too much time spent on documentation and administrative tasks, understaffing, high workloads, lack of transparency and poor work-life balance.
- Less than 30% of physicians are likely to recommend their organization as a great place to work.
- A large majority of physicians feel they would benefit from using AI for administrative work, patient care, diagnostics and business performance.
- The survey included responses from 920 physicians currently practicing in the U.S.
