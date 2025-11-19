Less than 20% of physicians are highly engaged: 10 things to know

Less than one-fifth of physicians are highly engaged in their workplace, according to data from CHG Healthcare’s Physician Sentiment Survey.

Here are 10 things to know about the survey:

About three-quarters of physicians are satisfied in their current role, but 18% are highly engaged. More than 60% of physicians are either “extremely” or “very” likely to remain with their current organization for at least the next year. Over 50% of physicians trust their direct supervisors, but only 41% of physicians have trust in executive leadership. Only 40% of physicians feel that executive leaders actively look for their input, even though 72% of physicians want to provide their thoughts. The top issues where physicians want their voice heard are compensation models, performance standards, hiring support staff, clinical protocols and patient volumes. Respect for physician autonomy, compensation and work-life balance are the three most important job aspects for physicians. Challenges physicians face in the workplace include too much time spent on documentation and administrative tasks, understaffing, high workloads, lack of transparency and poor work-life balance. Less than 30% of physicians are likely to recommend their organization as a great place to work. A large majority of physicians feel they would benefit from using AI for administrative work, patient care, diagnostics and business performance. The survey included responses from 920 physicians currently practicing in the U.S.

Read the full report here.