Labor turnover: 6 fast facts on which states have been hit the hardest

Nineteen states, including California, saw a decrease in job openings during June, while two states saw an increase in openings, according to a report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published Aug. 17.

Job openings, hirings and quittings happened in several states, while other state labor forces remained stagnant.

Six fast facts on labor turnover in June by state:

1. Job openings decreased in 19 states and increased in two states, with the largest decreases in California, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts; the increases occurred in Ohio and Georgia.

2. Nationally, job openings decreased by 605,000.

3. Hiring decreased in four states including Texas, Nevada, Illinois and New York, and increased in Michigan.

4. Quits decreased in five states and increased in five states, with the largest decreases in California, Pennsylvania and Florida and the largest increases in Georgia, New Jersey and Arizona.

5. The national quit rate did not see much change.

6. Layoffs and discharges decreased in seven states and increased in five states, with the largest decreases in Michigan, Florida and New Jersey and the largest increases in Illinois, Massachusetts and Missouri.