Jacksonville officials to consider grant for $8.3M medical office building

Two organizations behind an $8.3 million healthcare facility in Jacksonville, Fla., have requested a $500,000 grant from the city, according to a Jan. 9 report from the Jacksonville Daily Record.

The building is a joint project between Wolfson Children's Hospital of Jacksonville and the Kappa Alpha Psi Jacksonville Foundation.

The city council is set to vote on the $500,000 grant on Jan. 9. The building will offer 17,000 square feet of space for mentorship and training in addition to medical care.

Wolfson Children's will move its practice to a 4,500-square-foot space in the facility.

The project summary sent to city council argues that the office building will fill a medical care desert in Northwest Jacksonville where three clinics recently closed. The area is considered an economically distressed zone in the city, according to the report.

The facility will see an estimated 4,400 patients once it is fully operational.