ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Is workplace culture on the decline for physicians?

Claire Wallace -  

Nearly 40% of physicians believe that workplace culture quality is on the decline according to Medscape's 2024 "Physician Workplace Culture Report," published Aug. 23. 

An additional 16% believe that culture is improving, while 47% of physicians believe culture is holding steady. 

Over half of physicians (70%) believe that workplace culture is just as significant as compensation. An additional 18% believe that culture is more important than compensation. 

Eighty-two percent of physicians believe that a supportive culture in the workplace is very practical. 

