International Women's Day: 11 female ASC CEOs to know

March 8 is International Women's Day, celebrating women's rights, equality and advancement. Here are 11 female ASC CEOs to know:

1. Anne Talbot-Kleeman is the CEO of Bedford-based New Hampshire NeuroSpine Institute. She has served in the role for over 28 years. Previously, she served as administrative director at the Manchester, N.H.-based Catholic Medical Center.

2. Cheryl Modica is the CEO of Orlando, Fla.-based Sand Lake Surgery Center, serving in the role for almost 10 years. Previously, she served as the ASC's administrator for 15 years.

3. Darci Nagorski is the CEO of Sartell, Minn.-based St. Cloud Surgical Center, serving in the role since 2017. Previously, she worked for nearly 16 years at the Center for Diagnostic Imaging as a vice president, a director and an account manager.

4. Julie Greene is the CEO of the Muskegon (Mich.) Surgery Center, where she has worked since 2009. She also spent seven years as board director for the Michigan ASC Association.

5. Linda Bravyak, RN, has served as CEO at Stroudsburg, Pa.-based Pocono ASC since 2015.

6. Lisa Mead is the CEO at Reno (Nev.) Orthopaedic Clinic, where she has served since 2004. Previously, she worked as CFO for the University of Nevada School of Medicine.

7. Lori Roethemeyer is the CEO of Springfield-based Orthopedic Center of Illinois.

8. Mary Cloninger has worked as CEO of Charlotte, N.C.-based Carolina Neurosurgery and Spine Associates for 28 years. Previously, she spent 10 years at Info Systems of North Carolina.

9. Tina Piotrowski, BSN, is the CEO at Traverse City, Mich.-based Copper Ridge Surgery Center, where she has worked since 2019. Previously, she was executive director at Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan in Grand Rapids.

10. Virginia Jones, PhD, has been CEO at Fayetteville, N.C.-based Valleygate Dental Surgery for almost two years. Previously, she spent 12 years as its chief operating officer.

11. Donna Lahey, RN, is the CEO at the Spine Institute of Arizona in Scottsdale.