At least one injury has been reported after a vehicle collided into a Norfolk, Neb.-based medical office building, according to an Oct. 23 report from News Channel Nebraska.

The vehicle crashed into the east side of Faith Regional Health Services' South Medical Office building that day around 9:15 a.m.

It is unclear what caused the crash or the severity of the driver's injuries, according to the report. Multiple other vehicles in the parking lot also suffered damage from the crash.