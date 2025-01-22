Inflation and ASCs in 5 numbers

Here are five numbers on inflation and how its impacting ASCs in 2025:

2.9%: The Consumer Price Index increase, also known as inflation, for December 2024, the most recent available data by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Inflation rose .4% from November to December 2024.

3.2%: The increase in inflation year over year, as of December 2024.

13. The number of specialties that saw year-over-year pay increases of 3.4% or less. According to May 2024 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This means that 12 specialties, all with pay increases of 2%, according to Medscape's 2024 report on physician compensation, essentially received pay cuts compared to their 2023 salaries.

2.3%. The decline in physician reimbursement amounts, per Medicare patient, between 2005 and 2021 when accounting for inflation, according to a study from the Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute.

82%. The increase in supply cost, per full-time employee, from 2013 to 2022 for physician-owned, multispecialty practices according to a report released in May by the Medical Group Management Association.