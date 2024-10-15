Indiana medical office building closed due to fire

Mishawaka, Ind.-based St. Joseph Health System closed its medical offices and departments in its facility due to a power outage caused by a small fire, according to an Oct. 15 report from ABC 57.

The fire was caused by overheated infrastructure, according to the report. Emergency responders extinguished it quickly.

The electricity is expected to remain off while patients are asked to reschedule. The system has not yet determined when offices will reopen.

Affected specialties include cardiology, pediatrics, fertility, infectious diseases, pulmonology, urology and more.