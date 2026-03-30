Independent physician group receives private equity investment

Fort Walton Beach, Fla.-based White Wilson Medical Center, an independent physician group, has received an investment from Kain Capital, a private equity firm.

The organization has more than 70 providers and nine clinic locations, making it the largest independent physician group in the region, according to a March 30 news release from Kain Capital.

The funding will help with provider recruitment, clinic expansion and geographical growth in Florida. White Wilson Medical Center will also continue its transition to value-based care with the investment.

In addition, Brad Logan has been named CEO of White Wilson Medical Center. He previously served as CEO of US Eye and COO of Complete Health.

White Wilson Medical provides care to more than 95,000 patients through its integrated care model each year, the release said.

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