Illinois surgery center shot with BB pellet

An unspecified person shot a BB pellet into the front window of Elmwood Park, Ill.-based Suburban Surgery Center March 17, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Tribune had no other details on the crime. The multispecialty surgery center performs laparoscopic, bariatric, general surgery and vascular procedures. The center has seven physicians on staff and three advanced care providers.

