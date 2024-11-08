ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Idaho NP sentenced for conspiring to dispense controlled substances

Patsy Newitt -  

A nurse practitioner in Boise, Idaho, was sentenced to 48 months in prison for conspiring to distribute controlled substances. 

Between January 2022 and March 2023, Angela Hughes issued illegitimate prescriptions for oxycodone, oxycodone acetaminophen and hydrocodone acetaminophen, according to a Nov. 7 news release from the Justice Department. 

Ms. Hughes received cash, a portion of the prescriptions and other controlled substances in exchange for the prescriptions 

Along with her co-conspirators, Ms. Hughes issued roughly 4,358 pills of oxycodone acetaminophen, 2,854 pills of oxycodone and 2,625 pills of hydrocodone acetaminophen total.

