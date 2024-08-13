Idaho ASC suffers data breach

Coeur D'Alene, Idaho-based Kootenai Health experienced a data security incident that may have affected patient and staff information.

After Kootenai became aware of unusual activity that disrupted certain IT systems at its ASC, outpatient clinic and imaging center on March 2, the health system secured its digital environment and enlisted cybersecurity experts to determine whether personal information was accessed or acquired without authorization, according to an Aug. 12 release from the system.

The investigation found an unknown actor may have gained unauthorized access to certain data from the Kootenai Health network on or around Feb. 22. Data that may have been compromised included names, identification numbers, Social Security numbers, medical records and health insurance information. The release said Kootenai notified affected individuals of the incident via mail with steps to protect their information and also reported the incident to the FBI.