Hurricane Laura: Texas system closes ASC, 30 outpatient facilities

Harris Health System closed 30 facilities, including the Houston-based Ambulatory Surgery Center at LBJ, in preparation for the landfall of Hurricane Laura.

The Harris County, Texas-based health system closed all of its outpatient facilities at noon Aug. 26 and said they would remain closed Aug. 27. Staff will contact patients to reschedule appointments.

Houston-based Memorial Hermann, another hospital system in the area expected to be hit, postponed elective, nonurgent surgeries and procedures starting the afternoon of Aug. 26.

Hurricane Laura made landfall early Aug. 27 near Cameron, La., which is roughly 120 miles east of Houston. The storm hit the coastline as a Category 4 storm before weakening to a Category 2 storm with winds of 110 mph, according to CNN.

