HST Pathways merges with patient management platform

HST Pathways, a cloud-based software for surgical centers merged with Simple Admit, a patient management platform.

Several Simple Admit softwares will be included with HST Pathways' offerings, according to a May 4 news release. Clients will have access to patient management services including pre-op admission service, payment software and a patient registration process driven by Simple Admit's patient engagement center.

The move is the latest in HST's growth over the past year. Recently it partnered with healthcare payment company Waystar and merged with surgery coordination platform Casetabs.

