How the Right C-arm Technology can Help ASCs Keep Pace with Growing Patient Volumes and Procedures

The ambulatory surgery business is expanding rapidly and shows no sign of slowing down. Consider the history of the industry. Nearly 60% of all outpatient surgical procedures were carried out in ASCs in 2019 compared to just 48% in 2010. Moreover, in 2020 alone, an estimated 30 million+ procedures were performed in over 5,800 ASCs nationwide.

In addition to the increase in procedures, the ambulatory business is experiencing a shift as more complex cases move into outpatient settings. Higher-acuity procedures – such as orthopedic spine surgeries and certain cardiology interventions – are increasingly being performed in ASCs. This transition places greater demands on ASCs, requiring high-performing, reliable, interoperative imaging capabilities to support safe, efficient and accurate care.

Clearly, it’s a good time to be in the ambulatory surgery business. It’s also the right time to prepare for a successful future because over the next 10 years surgical procedure volumes are projected to grow by at least 25% at ASCs.

To keep pace in this highly competitive field, ASCs must be poised to perform higher volumes and more complex surgeries. In addition to a talented clinical team, ASCs must be equipped with the right technology. A state-of-the-art C-arm system equipped with flat panel detectors is one of the smartest investments when it comes to boosting efficiency in an outpatient surgical facility now and into the future.

Key Advantages

Next generation C-arms can be a gamechanger for ASCs seeking to ramp up volume, increase patient throughput, and handle more complex procedures—all while enhancing patient safety and improving patient outcomes. Consider the advantages:

Diverse Applications —The latest digital radiography (DR) detector mobile C-arms are true workhorses, supporting a broad range of procedures including pain management injections, orthopedic, spine, GI, urology, cardio, and vascular procedures.

Real-time Imaging — Precise, sharp images help surgeons navigate procedures with confidence, enabling quick decisions that drive optimal outcomes, shorter procedure times and higher case volumes.

Enhanced Image Quality — Fujifilm's high sensitivity, high performing flat panel-based C-arm portfolio delivers speed and high image quality at low dose, combined with a large field of view that minimizes repositioning and helps surgeons achieve faster, safer results for patients.

Increased Precision—C-arms are critical to enhancing surgical accuracy across a wide range of orthopedic, vascular, and minimally invasive procedures. Surgeons gain confidence to perform complex procedures more efficiently with fewer mistakes. This leads to a safer, faster, and more efficient ASC.

A Common Misconception

One common misconception is that an Image Intensifier (II) C-arm will deliver the same benefits as a flat panel detector C-arm. Unfortunately, ASCs that invest in used, reconditioned II C-arms often encounter several drawbacks:

Bigger, bulkier, frequent repositioning — Older II C-arms are challenging to maneuver and can waste valuable time during procedures. Newer, flat panel C-arms on the market today are significantly lighter compared to older models making it easier to position and require far fewer repositioning adjustments due to the size and shape of its detector.

Less dose efficient— II C-arms use higher radiation dose with a smaller limited round field of view, while flat panel detectors offer high sensitivity and a larger rectangular field of view which reduces the need for re-exposures and re-positioning. Lower dose brings greater safety for both patients and staff.

Unreliable— With inherent age and unpredictable refurbishing quality, II C-arms can be unreliable. They are more prone to malfunctions that often lead to costly downtimes, troubleshooting and repairs—impacting not only your bottom line but also the quality of patient care.

Ask Before You Invest

It is critical to ensure that the C-arm technology you invest in is right for your specific ASC. Some key areas you will want to explore with vendors include:

Clinical— the type of procedures you specialize in will influence the C-arm that is best for you. What’s right for orthopedics may not be suitable for vascular surgeons. Also, make sure to discuss any new services you plan to offer, so you choose a C-arm that remains a fit as your practice expands.

Mobility and Spacing — Is the system lighter and easier to maneuver than conventional C-arms for use in smaller ASC OR workspaces?

Imaging Performance – Does it use true DR flat panel technology (vs. image intensifier) to deliver sharper images at lower doses?

Field of View – Does the detector provide a larger, square field of view to capture more anatomy in fewer shots, and less need for re-positioning during procedures?

Does the detector provide a larger, square field of view to capture more anatomy in fewer shots, and less need for re-positioning during procedures? Technical— Discuss your space requirements and portability needs, as C-arms come in various footprints and weights. Ask about data management and storage capabilities to ensure they meet your practice needs. Discuss the installation process, timing, and any concerns.

Scalability— Will this platform support both today's bread-and-butter cases and tomorrow's higher-acuity outpatient procedures?

Financial— Explore leasing versus buying, financing options and total cost of ownership beyond the initial purchase like maintenance/service contracts, repairs, and accessories.

Vendor support—Choose a partner with a reputation for stellar reliability, service and support. Don't be afraid to ask for references from other surgical centers. You want a partner you can trust to deliver speedy responses so that you experience little if any downtime.

Get a Competitive Edge

By 2030, approximately 20% of all Americans will be 65 years or older. This is another factor driving the increased patient volumes anticipated for ASCs where the average age of patients typically falls between 55 and 70. An aging population is driving the demand for orthopedic surgeries like joint replacements and cardiovascular procedures, for example.

Now is the time to position your ASC for a future that can handle more patients and more complicated procedures. While a dedicated clinical and administrative team will always be your greatest asset, the right C-arm technology can give your ASC a leg-up on the competition.