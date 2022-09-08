How the number of healthcare job openings has shifted since last year

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, job openings in healthcare and social assistance were up in July 2022 from last year.

In July of 2021, there were 1,722 open healthcare jobs, or 7.9 percent of all U.S. healthcare positions.

By July of 2022, there were 1,982 open healthcare, or 8.8 percent of all positions.

While the number of healthcare job openings is up from July 2021, it is down from June 2022, when the number of open jobs reached 2,026, or 9 percent of all healthcare positions.