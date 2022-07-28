How provider pay has changed over the last 3 years

Several factors have contributed to a fluctuation in provider pay over the last three years, including increased demand, unemployment rates and a changing medical landscape.

While physician pay is typically higher than, and increases faster than, the average salary, it is not immune from taking dips due to outside factors.

A 2022 report from Weatherby Healthcare compiled primary care physician and specialty physician salary data from the last four years from Medscape, while Doximity chronicled physician assistant salaries.

Here is how salaries have changed over the last three years:

2019

PCP average income: $243,000

Speciality physician average income: $346,000

Physician assistant income: $115,000-$132,000

2020

PCP average income: $242,000

Speciality physician average income: $344,000

Physician assistant income: $118,000-$135,000

2021

PCP average income: $260,000

Speciality physician average income: $368,000

Physician assistant income: $117,000-$133,000