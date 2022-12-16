How physicians feel about treating other physicians

Only about 19 percent of physicians reported treating other physicians often or very often, according to a Medscape survey of 443 physicians issued in November.

While 38 percent sometimes treat other physicians, 32 percent report seldomly, or never, treating other physicians.

Over half of physicians (51 percent) believe that they treat physician patients differently than non-physician patients. Some differences include giving them more time, providing personal contact information, ordering more tests than usual or waiving fees.

About 42 percent of physicians report that treating fellow physicians is more stressful than treating non-physician patients.