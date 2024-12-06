How physicians are using AI

Nearly half (43%) of medical practices in the U.S. have been using AI at work for over a year, according to Medscape's 2024 "Early Successes, Untapped Potential, Lingering Questions: AI Adoption in Healthcare Report," published Dec. 6.
The report — which surveyed 846 healthcare professionals, including practicing physicians, nurses and IT professionals, between Sept. 4 and Oct. 16 — found that the most common use of AI in the workplace is transcribing patient notes.
Here are the key ways physicians and medical practices are using AI right now:
Transcribing patient notes: 36%
Transcribing business meetings: 32%
Creating routine patient communications: 29%
Performing patient-related record-keeping tasks: 27%
Reviewing patient EHRs: 26%
Analyzing X-rays, CT scans and other images: 26%
Reviewing and analyzing relevant medical literature and data: 24%
Creating patient scheduling tasks: 22%
Using chatbots to interact with patients: 21%
Analyzing non-imaging patient data and test results: 20%
Assisting in patient diagnoses: 20%
Performing business-related record-keeping tasks: 19%
Evaluating business performance: 19%
Predicting patient census: 19%
Tailoring patient treatment plans: 19%
Creating staff schedules: 18%
Predicting workforce needs: 18%
Assisting in patient prognosis: 17%
Coaching physicians on improving patient care: 17%