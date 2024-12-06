How physicians are using AI

Nearly half (43%) of medical practices in the U.S. have been using AI at work for over a year, according to Medscape's 2024 "Early Successes, Untapped Potential, Lingering Questions: AI Adoption in Healthcare Report," published Dec. 6.

The report — which surveyed 846 healthcare professionals, including practicing physicians, nurses and IT professionals, between Sept. 4 and Oct. 16 — found that the most common use of AI in the workplace is transcribing patient notes.

Here are the key ways physicians and medical practices are using AI right now:

Transcribing patient notes: 36%

Transcribing business meetings: 32%

Creating routine patient communications: 29%

Performing patient-related record-keeping tasks: 27%

Reviewing patient EHRs: 26%

Analyzing X-rays, CT scans and other images: 26%

Reviewing and analyzing relevant medical literature and data: 24%

Creating patient scheduling tasks: 22%

Using chatbots to interact with patients: 21%

Analyzing non-imaging patient data and test results: 20%

Assisting in patient diagnoses: 20%

Performing business-related record-keeping tasks: 19%

Evaluating business performance: 19%

Predicting patient census: 19%

Tailoring patient treatment plans: 19%

Creating staff schedules: 18%

Predicting workforce needs: 18%

Assisting in patient prognosis: 17%

Coaching physicians on improving patient care: 17%