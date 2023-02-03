ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

How physician inboxes are fueling burnout

Claire Wallace -  

Physicians are receiving 57 percent more patient portal messages in their inboxes than before the pandemic, according to a Feb. 3 article on the American Medical Association website. 

Bureaucratic tasks such as responding to patient portal messages could be a major contributor to burnout among physicians across the country, according to the article. 

More than 60 percent of physicians reported feeling burned out in 2022, up from 38 percent in 2021. Excessive time spent working in the EHR is often cited as a key cause of burnout. 

Physician burnout is causing the U.S. healthcare system $5 billion a year, according to the AMA. 

The AMA said it is aiming to eliminate EHR and inbox burden in part through an inbox-reduction checklist

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast