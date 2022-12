Medscape laid out physicians' tax burdens in its "Physicians and Taxes Report 2022."

The report surveyed more than 1,500 physicians on their taxes and how they feel about them.

Average federal taxes for physicians' families

All physicians: $76,117

Married filing jointly: $73,179

Average state taxes for physicians' families

All physicians: $13,108

Married filing jointly: $12,219

Median marginal tax rate

All physicians: 35 percent

Married filing jointly: 35 percent