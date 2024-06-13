How much do physicians owe on their mortgage?

Nearly 20% of physicians have a mortgage of more than $500,000 on their primary home, according to Medscape's 2024 "Physician Wealth and Debt Report," published June 12.

More than 31% of physicians do not have a mortgage on their home, while 20% owe less than $100,000.

The report surveyed 7,000 U.S. physicians across more than 29 specialties between Oct. 2, 2023, and Jan. 16, 2024.

Here is how much physicians owe on their homes:

Less than $100,000: 20%

$100,001 to $200,000: 7%

$200,001 to $300,000: 9%

$300,001 to $400,000: 8%

$400,001 to $500,000: 8%

More than $500,000: 18%

No mortgage/mortgage paid off: 31%