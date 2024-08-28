How independent ASCs offer a 'stark difference'

Becker's connected with Anthony DeLuise Jr., MD, an orthopedic surgeon at Ortho Rhode Island in Providence, to find out what makes ASCs stand out compared to their hospital outpatient department counterparts.

Editor's note: Response has been edited lightly for length and clarity.

Question: What benefits do ASCs offer clinicians?

Dr. Anthony Deluise: In my experience as an orthopedic surgeon for 17 years, ASCs — ones not affiliated with hospitals — are efficient. I have been fortunate to work in two ASCs where the staff culture (nurses, scrubs, anesthesia) has been to work hard and get through cases efficiently. This is done by week- and day-before preparation, case picking and hard work in between cases to turn the [operating] room over. I can perform more cases and treat more patients compared to the hospital and the hospital culture. It is a stark difference.

In addition, the ASCs have a much lower infection rate and this is calming for any surgeon.

