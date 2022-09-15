Houston physician to pay $240K for claims of banking late mother's retirement

Henry Zaleski, MD, is paying $240,000 to settle charges alleging he collected retirement benefit payments intended for his deceased mother, the Justice Department said Sept. 14.

From January 2007 to June 2019, Dr. Zaleski, an oncologist, allegedly received his deceased mother's Civil Service Retirement System survivor annuity payments, the Justice Department said. Those payments are intended for the spouse of a former government employee.

Dr. Zaleski allegedly spent the money on personal expenses including upkeep costs for a second home in Florida, the Justice Department said.