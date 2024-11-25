Hologram technology wows rural care patients

Cancer patients in rural Tennessee are testing virtual visits from hologram health consultants, Fox 26 News reported Nov. 23.

The technology allows healthcare providers, in this case a physician, to consult with patients via a lifelike hologram. Clay Jackson, MD, a palliative care specialist in Germantown, Tenn., said that the technology has expanded access to care in the rural area, where patients might otherwise have to travel more than 100 miles for in-person care.

"Two words: blown away. My patients can't believe how great the technology is," said Dr. Jackson in the report. "They may be a one-car family, it may be patients for whom additional travel would cause additional pain or discomfort or stress, especially those who are undergoing active treatment for their cancer," he added.

The device and AI-powered spatial computing platform cost $29,000. The technology has been used in the entertainment industry and in professional sports, but this marks the first time the technology has been used in health consultations.