Hill Physicians Group expands California physician network

San Ramon, Calif.-based Hill Physician Medical Group is expanding its physician network by partnering with Kentfield, Calif.-based Marin Health and University of California San Francisco Health, The Press Democrat reported Oct. 14.

Hill Physician members in 14 counties across Northern California can now receive care at MarinHealth Medical Center and at UCSF Health clinic in Marin and Sonoma counties. Hill Physician members may also access the MarinHealth Medical Network..

"For over 40 years, Hill Physicians has provided high-quality health care across Northern California," David Joyner, CEO of Hill Physicians Medical Group, said in the report. "We are excited to offer a broader network of physicians and enhance health outcomes for residents in these areas."