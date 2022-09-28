Healthcare Solutions Holdings expands ASC, urgent care services in Missouri

Healthcare Solutions Holdings, based in Glen Cove, N.Y., expanded its ASC, primary and urgent care services in Missouri.

HSMD formed a partnership with Abdullah Arshad, MD, and Timothy McPherson, DO. The physicians jointly own and practice at six multispecialty medical clinics in Southeastern Missouri, according to a Sept. 27 news release.

HSMD plans to expand care access at the existing clinics and build six new Advance Care Medical facilities, which offer primary and urgent care services. It will also convert an office-based lab to an ASC.

As a result of the partnership, Dr. Arshad was appointed HSMD's director of rural Missouri and Dr. McPherson was appointed director of clinical operations.

The system plans to develop 75 Advance Care Medical centers in Missouri over the next 36 months, according to the release.