Hawaii physician arrested for unlawful distribution of controlled substances

Chris Boulange, MD, has been arrested on four counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances, the Justice Department reported March 22.

Between July and November 2022, an undercover Drug Enforcement Administration agent made four appointments with Dr. Boulange posing as a patient seeking opioids. Each meeting took place at a restaurant or bar as opposed to the physician's office.

Dr. Boulange, who practices in Wailuku, Hawaii, allegedly prescribed hydrocodone, alprazolam and diazepam without legitimate medical purpose.

He faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $1 million.