Hawaii outpatient center project gets $50M state boost

Plans for an outpatient care center in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, are advancing after the project secured $50 million in the state budget, according to a May 18 report by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

The outpatient center is part of a partnership announced in December 2024 between the Honolulu-based Queen’s Health System and Hawaii Health Systems Corp. The facility will be built on land donated by Queen’s near the site of a planned Kona hospital.

Plans call for a 50,000-square-foot building offering general surgery, orthopedics, women’s health, OB-GYN and primary care services. The total project cost is estimated at $100 million, and the organization hopes to secure the remaining funding in future years, according to the report.

A 2024 needs assessment found 40% of patients seeking inpatient care left the island for treatment, while 62% of outpatient procedures occurred outside the region. The project is intended to expand local access to care and reduce travel burdens for West Hawaii residents.

The outpatient center could open in 2030.

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