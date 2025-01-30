Georgia governor touts tort reform: 5 things to know

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp emphasized his commitment to reforming tort laws in the state in a press conference Jan. 28, News 10 reported Jan. 29.

Here are five things to know about the governor's proposal.

1. Mr. Kemp's broad proposal for tort reform aims to lower insurance costs in the state. Relevant to healthcare specifically, he wants to ensure "people seek compensation only for medical expenses they paid themselves," according to News 10. Plaintiffs would be required to show actual medical costs instead of initial bills, which the governor said can represent inflated costs.

2. However, it remains unclear whether a lack of regulation surrounding tort laws is correlating with higher insurance costs for consumers, Kenneth Klein, a professor at California Western School of Law, said in the report.

"I went in search of the data, and I have not found it," he said. "It's not to say it isn't happening. It's to say we cannot document it."

4. Mr. Kemp said that his proposal would still allow Georgia residents to hold businesses and physicians accountable for negligence.

5. Mr. Kemp' proposal was met with pushback from defenders of the state's current tort laws.

"The governor says that limiting your right as a consumer will lower your insurance costs, but that is not only a bad idea for everyday citizens, it's just not correct," Rep. Tanya Miller, an Atlanta Democrat, said in the report.