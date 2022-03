General surgeon pay in 5 major cities

Self-employed surgeons outearn their employed counterparts in five major U.S. cities, according to Medscape's online physician salary explorer.

Here are statistics on average annual surgeon salary, grouped by practice setting and experience range, in five cities:

Atlanta

Employed general surgeon salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $308,935

8 to 14 years: $386,887

15 to 21 years: $419,242

Self-employed general surgeon salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $428,090

8 to 14 years: $456,442

15 to 21 years: $482,312

Chicago

Employed general surgeon salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $323,574

8 to 14 years: $399,267

15 to 21 years: $429,306

Self-employed general surgeon salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $428,090

8 to 14 years: $451,274

15 to 21 years: $465,089

Los Angeles

Employed general surgeon salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $269,874

8 to 14 years: $330,040

15 to 21 years: $370,816

Self-employed general surgeon salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $428,090

8 to 14 years: $434,133

15 to 21 years: $439,844

New York City

Employed general surgeon salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $290,259

8 to 14 years: $365,105

15 to 21 years: $410,242

Self-employed general surgeon salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $428,090

8 to 14 years: $451,274

15 to 21 years: $481,421

Phoenix

Employed general surgeon salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $302,241

8 to 14 years: $354,005

15 to 21 years: $391,946

Self-employed general surgeon salaries by experience range

1 to 7 years: $428,090

8 to 14 years: $451,274

15 to 21 years: $474,268