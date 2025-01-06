Former SSM surgeons no longer bound by noncompete clause

Orthopedic and spine surgeons who previously worked at Madison, Wis.-based SSM Health are now able to see former patients after a noncompete clause expired Jan. 1, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Jan. 6.

Eleven orthopedic surgeons had previously left SSM and founded their own practice, Orthopedic and Spine Centers of Wisconsin, also based in Madison. The surgeons were previously bound by a noncompete clause from their former employer, which has now expired, allowing them to see "thousands," of former patients, Jason Sansone, MD, told the Journal.

Since the new practice opened in early 2023, its surgeons have seen patients at several hospitals in the region, and the group grew from 11 physicians to 13.

The practice also plans to open an ASC in the first quarter of 2026.