Former CEO admits to stealing hospital funds

Charles Hatfield, the former CEO of Williamson (W.Va.) Memorial Hospital, has pleaded guilty to stealing hospital money for personal use.

In May 2019, Mr. Hatfield directed more than $9,000 in hospital funds to settle a personal lawsuit regarding a condominium property he owned in Venice, Fla., according to a May 31 release from the Justice Department.

Additionally, in September 2019, he transferred more than $25,000 in hospital funds to a real estate company he owned days before he was relieved of his executive duties and the hospital filed for bankruptcy.

Mr. Hatfield pleaded guilty May 30 to theft or bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds. He faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine, and he must pay restitution