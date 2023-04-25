Florida physician arrested for attempted kidnapping, battery

Aaron Wohl, MD, was arrested for attempted kidnapping and battery of an unnamed female at a residence in Florida, NBC2 reported April 24.

Dr. Wohl is a physician at Fort Myers, Fla.-based Elite DNA Behavioral Health. He has since been placed on administrative leave while the allegations are being investigated, according to a statement from Elite shared with the news outlet.

His official charges are for false imprisonment and battery touch or strike after he allegedly did not allow the victim to leave the residence, confiscated her phone and caused her physical harm multiple times, according to the publication.