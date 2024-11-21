Florida medical group lays off physicians after filing for bankruptcy 

Bradenton, Fla.-based MCR Health has laid off several physicians after it sought Chapter 11 protection Nov. 11.

According to several WARN notices, the group has laid off a total of 47 employees, including a pain management physician, an orthopedics physician, two x-ray technicians, 17 patient engagement specialists, a senior staff accountant, 17 authorization and referral specialists and a director of musculoskeletal operations.

According to a Nov. 8 announcement part of the notices, 41 of the layoffs were conducted Nov. 8 and six will be conducted no later than Dec. 13.

The bankruptcy filing cited damages and disruptions from hurricanes Helene and Milton as reasons behind the bankruptcy. Changes to reimbursement rates for behavioral health services were also noted in the filings, which cut MCR's revenue almost in half without notice.

"In order to continue to allow MCR Health to remain a leader in providing healthcare and access for all, we have made some difficult decisions to align with our financial reality," a spokesperson for MCR Health said in a Nov. 13 statement shared with Becker's. "These operational decisions, including workforce reductions, will be rolled out in phases."