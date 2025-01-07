Fire breaks out at Louisiana medical office building

The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a fire at a Touro Hospital medical office building Jan. 6, according to a report from NBC affiliate WDSU.

The fire started on the roof of the New Orleans-based facility, which is located across the street from the system's main hospital, around 3:30 p.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"We are currently assessing the situation and investigating to determine the cause of this fire. As always, our priority remains the safety of all our patients and staff. Everyone has been evacuated out of the building, and the fire has been contained," the system told WDSU.