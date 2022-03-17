Female physicians get paid 50% less but work more, Maryland survey finds

Male physicians in Maryland earn 50 percent more than female physicians despite working fewer hours on average a week, according to a study published in The National Law Review March 16.

The survey of 504 physicians, conducted by ​​Merritt Hawkins on behalf of MedChi, the Maryland State Medical Society, found the average male physician annual compensation was $320,000 compared to female compensation of $213,000 annually.

Three more stats to know:

1. Female physicians worked an average of 48.3 hours per week, while male physicians worked an average of 48 hours.

2. Male surgical, diagnostic and other specialists earned an average of 33.5 percent more than female specialists.

3. Male physicians in private practice earned 30.9 percent more than female physicians in private practice.