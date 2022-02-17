Every orthopedic ASC in Texas, by city

Texas has the second-most orthopedic ASCs in the nation, with 343. It also has the 20th-highest per-capita rate for orthopedic ASCs, with 11.8 per 1 million residents.

Below is a list of every orthopedic ASC in Texas, ordered alphabetically by city.

Data for this list was taken from 2021 CMS figures. Email mrobertson@beckershealthcare to share information on qualifying ASCs not initially included in this list.

 

City

ASC Name

Abilene

Facial Plastic & Cosmetic Surgical Center

Abilene

Texas Midwest Surgery Center

Abilene

Abilene Center for Orthopedic and Multispecialty Surgery

Addison

Texas Center for Interventional Surgery

Allen

Methodist Allen Surgery Center

Allen

Texas Health Spine Surgery Center Allen

Amarillo

Amarillo Surgery Center

Amarillo

Southwest Neuroscience Pain Center

Amarillo

Surgery Center of Amarillo

Amarillo

Advanced Surgical Center

Angleton

Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Brazoria

Anna

Surgery Center of North Texas 

Arlington

Surgery Center of Arlington

Arlington

Central Park Surgery Center

Austin

Bailey Square Surgical Center

Austin

South Austin Surgery Center

Austin

Seton Northwest Day Surgery Center

Austin

Central Park Surgery Center

Austin

Surgicare of South Austin

Austin

Texas Orthopedics Surgery Center

Austin

North Austin Surgery Center

Austin

Austin Diagnostic Clinic Surgical Center

Austin

Stonegate Surgery Center

Austin

Northwest Surgery Center

Austin

Hyde Park Surgery Center

Austin

Medical Park Tower Surgery Center

Austin

Water Leaf Surgery Center

Austin

EHI Surgery Center Austin

Austin

Pinnacle Surgery Center of Austin

Austin

Spicewood Surgery Center

Austin

UT Health Austin Ambulatory Surgery Center

Austin

Orthopaedic Associates of Central Texas Surgery Center

Austin

Advanced Surgical Center-Austin

Baytown

Bayport Industrial and ASC

Baytown

San Jacinto Surgery Center

Baytown

Oprex Surgery Baytown

Baytown

Baytown Endoscopy Center

Beaumont

Surgical Center of Southeast Texas

Beaumont

Healthsouth Surgery Center of Beaumont

Beaumont

Beaumont Bone & Joint Institute

Beaumont

Riceland Surgery Center

Bedford

Mid Cities Surgicenter

Bedford

Baylor Scott and White Surgicare Bedford

Bedford

Texas Health Surgery Center Bedford

Bellaire

First Street Surgical Center

Big Spring

Covenant Surgery Center Big Spring

Boerne

Advanced Surgical Care of Boerne

Boerne

Surgery Center of Boerne

Boerne

Methodist Surgery Center Boerne

Bridgeport

Bridgeport ASC

Brownsville

Los Ebanos Surgicare Outpatient Center

Brownsville

Brownsville Surgicare

Brownsville

North Brownsville Surgery Center

Brownwood

Brownwood Surgery Center

Brownwood

Hendrick Surgery Center

Burleson

Doctors Surgery Center at Huguley

Burleson

Texas Health Huguley Surgery Center

Carrollton

Baylor Scott and White Surgicare Carrollton

Cedar Park

Cedar Park Surgery Center

Channelview

Medi Plex of Houston Surgicare

College Station

Scott & White Ambulatory Surgery Center

Conroe

Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Conroe

Conroe

VIP Surgical Center

Corpus Christi

South Texas Surgicare Center

Corpus Christi

Coastal Bend Surgery Center

Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi Outpatient Surgery Center

Corpus Christi

Texas Precision Surgery Center

Crockett

Renaissance Surgery Center

Dallas

Medical City Surgery Center Park Central

Dallas

Baylor Scott & White Surgicare

Dallas

Dallas Surgery Center

Dallas

Texas Health Surgery Center Dallas

Dallas

Surgery Center Southwest

Dallas

Medical City Ambulatory Surgery Center Dallas

Dallas

Microsurgery Institute of Dallas

Dallas

Texas Surgery Center

Dallas

North Texas Surgery Center

Dallas

Medical Arts Surgery Center

Dallas

Park Cities Surgery Center

Dallas

Preston Road Surgery Center

Dallas

North Central Surgical Center

Dallas

Specialty Surgery Center of Dallas

Dallas

The Surgery Center of Dallas

Dallas

Surgery Center of Garland

Dallas

Surgcenter of Greater Dallas

Denton

Denton ASC

Denton

Baylor Scott & White Surgicare Denton

Denton

Texas Health Surgery Center Denton

Dickinson

Houston Physicians Surgery Center

Dickinson

ASP of Dickinson

Duncanville

Surgery Center of Duncanville

Duncanville

Advanced Surgical Center

Eagle Pass

Dr. Xavier Perez-Cadena Memorial Surgicenter

Edinburg

DaySurgery at Renaissance

Edinburg

Surgical Center of South Texas

El Paso

Valley Surgical Medical Clinic

El Paso

Paso Del Norte Surgery Center

El Paso

El Paso Day Surgery

El Paso

Mountain West Surgery Center of Mesa Hills Special

El Paso

West El Paso Surgical Center

El Paso

Texan Procedure Center

Ennis

Baylor Surgicare at Ennis

Flower Mound

Texas Health Orthopedic Surgery Center Flower Mound

Fort Worth

Texas Health Surgery Center Fort Worth Midtown

Fort Worth

One Day Surgery Center

Fort Worth

Medical City Surgery Center Fort Worth

Fort Worth

Baylor Scott & White Surgicare Oakmont

Fort Worth

The Clinic for Special Surgery

Fort Worth

Medical Centre Surgicare

Fort Worth

Physicians Surgical Center of Fort Worth

Fort Worth

Daytime Outpatient Surgery Center

Fort Worth

Clear Fork Surgery Center

Fort Worth

Baylor Surgicare at Fort Worth

Fort Worth

Tarrant County Surgical Center

Fort Worth

Texas Health Surgery Center Alliance

Fort Worth

Park Hill Surgery Center

Fort Worth

Texas Health Orthopedic Surgery Center Heritage

Fort Worth

Legent Outpatient Surgery Fort Worth

Fort Worth

Texas Health Spine Surgery Center Alliance

Fort Worth

Gulfstream Surgical Fort Worth

Fort Worth

Texas Health Joint Replacement Surgery Center

Frisco

Frisco Ambulatory Surgery Center

Frisco

Baylor Scott & White Sports Surgery Center

Frisco

Legent Outpatient Surgery Frisco

Garland

Garland Ambulatory Surgicare

Garland

Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Garland

Granbury

Lake Granbury Day Surgery Center

Granbury

Baylor Surgicare at Granbury

Grapevine

Grapevine Surgicare

Harlingen

Harlingen Day Surgery Center

Harlingen

Valley Baptist Ambulatory Surgery

Harlingen

Sportsortho Surgery Center

Heath

Baylor Surgicare at Heath

Houston

Texas Outpatient Surgicare Center

Houston

West Houston Surgicare

Houston

UT Health Science Center Day Surgery

Houston

Bellaire Surgicare

Houston

Travis Centre Outpatient Surgery

Houston

Fondren Surgical Center

Houston

Aldine Bender ASC

Houston

University of Texas Day Surgery

Houston

Foundation West Surgical Center

Houston

Cy-Fair Surgery Center

Houston

Southwest Houston Surgical Center

Houston

Piney Point Ambulatory Surgery

Houston

Surgicare Memorial Village

Houston

Victory Surgery Center East Houston

Houston

River Oaks Surgical Center

Houston

Northwest Surgery Center

Houston

Memorial Surgical Center 2

Houston

Kelsey Seybold Clinic ASC

Houston

Doctors Surgical Center

Houston

Medcenter Ambulatory Surgery

Houston

MD Aesthetic Surgery Center

Houston

KSF Orthopaedic Surgery Center

Houston

Houston Surgery Center

Houston

Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Greater Heights

Houston

Houston Surgery Center

Houston

Kirby Surgical Center

Houston

Medical Plaza Surgical Center

Houston

Town Park Surgery Center

Houston

Reconstructive Orthopedic Center ASC

Houston

Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Southwest

Houston

Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Texas Medical Center

Houston

Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Katy

Houston

Memorial Hermann Village Surgery Center

Houston

Willowbrook Ambulatory Surgery Center

Houston

Brae Valley ASC

Houston

Memorial Hermann Memorial Village Surgery Center

Houston

ASP Wortham Surgery Center

Houston

Memorial Hermann Surgery Kirby Glen

Houston

Physician West Houston Surgical Center

Houston

Pearland Surgery Center

Houston

NW Ambulatory Surgery Center

Houston

Surgcenter of Southwest Houston

Houston

Imperial Surgery Center

Houston

Crystal Outpatient Surgery Center

Houston

The Ambulatory Surgical Center at LBJ

Houston

Memorial Houston Surgery Center

Houston

Surgery Center of Southwest Houston

Houston

Complete Surgery Houston Northwest

Houston

Inov8 Surgical

Houston

Memorial Ambulatory Surgery Center

Humble

The Day Surgery Center

Huntsville

Huntsville Surgery Center

Hurst

Surgical and Diagnostic Center

Hurst

Precinct Ambulatory Surgery Center

Hurst

Cook Children's Surgery Center

Irving

Irving Surgery Center

Irving

Medical City Surgery Center Las Colinas

Irving

Blue Star Surgery Center

Irving

Texas Health Surgery Center Irving

Irving

Irving Specialists Surgical Center

Jasper

Complete Healthcare Surgery

Katy

Katy St. Catherine Surgery Center

Katy

Kingsland Surgery Center

Katy

Westgreen Surgical Center

Keller

Bear Creek Surgery Center

Kyle

Hays Surgery Center

Lakeway

Muve-Lakeway Ambulatory Surgical Center

Lewisville

Baylor Surgicare at Lewisville

Longview

Good Shepherd ASC

Lubbock

Wilson Surgicenter

Lubbock

Covenant Surgicenter

Lubbock

Lubbock Surgi-Center

Lubbock

Southwest Lubbock Surgery Center

Lubbock

Northstar Surgical Center

Lufkin

Lufkin Outpatient Surgical Center

Lufkin

The Surgery Center at Gaslight Medical Park

Mansfield

Baylor Surgicare at Mansfield

Mansfield

Methodist Mansfield Ambulatory Surgery Center

Marble Falls

Hill Country Memorial Surgery Center

McAllen

Orange Medical Ambulatory Surgery Center

McAllen

Dove Pointe Surgery Center

McAllen

Valley Ambulatory Surgical Center

McKinney

Westpark Surgery Center

McKinney

The Surgery Center at Craig Ranch

McKinney

Stonebridge Surgery Center

McKinney

Texas Health Craig Ranch Surgery Center

McKinney

Medical City Surgery Center McKinney

McKinney

Methodist Craig Ranch Surgery Center

Mesquite

North Texas Team Care Surgery Center

Mesquite

Complete Surgery Mesquite

Midland

Surgi Care Center of Midland

Midland

Midland Orthopedic ASC

Midland

Texas Surgical Center

Midland

Choice Care Surgery Center

Nacogdoches

East Texas Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Center

Nacogdoches

Surgery Center of Nacogdoches

Nacogdoches

Nacogdoches Surgery Center

Nassau Bay

Nassau Bay Surgery Center

New Braunfels

McKenna Ambulatory Surgical Center

New Braunfels

Christus Santa Rosa New Braunfels Outpatient Surgery Center

New Braunfels

McKenna Ambulatory Surgical Center

New Braunfels

New Braunfels Surgery Center

North Richland Hills

Texas Pediatric Surgery Center

North Richland Hills

Calloway Creek Surgery Center

Odessa

West Texas Ambulatory Surgery Center

Palestine

Willow Creek Surgery Center

Palestine

Innovations Surgery Center

Paris

Red River Valley Surgical Center

Paris

Paris Surgery Center

Pasadena

Doctors Surgicenter

Pasadena

Doctors United Surgery Center

Pasadena

Vista Healthcare

Pasadena

Bayshore Surgery Center

Pasadena

Bayside Surgery Center

Plano

Plano Surgery Center

Plano

Surgery Center of Plano

Plano

Parker Road Surgery Center

Plano

Surgery Center of Plano

Plano

Baylor Surgicare at Plano Parkway

Plano

Baylor Scott & White Surgicare-Plano

Plano

Windhaven Surgery Center

Plano

SurgCenter of Plano

Plano

Baylor Scott & White Surgicare at Plano Alliance

Plano

Live Oak Surgery Center

Plano

Oak Point Surgical Suites

Plano

Ascent Surgery Center

Port Arthur

Port Arthur Day Surgery Center

Prosper

Cook Children's Pediatric Surgery Center

Richardson

Breckenridge Surgery Center

Richmond

Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Richmond

Richmond

Texas Sports Medicine Institute

Rockwall

Rockwall Surgery Center

Rockwall

Texas Health Surgery Center Rockwall

Round Rock

Oakwood Surgery Center

Round Rock

Williamson Surgery Center

San Angelo

Shannon Surgery Center

San Antonio

Surgicenter of San Antonio

San Antonio

Methodist Ambulatory Surgery Center

San Antonio

The Center for Special Surgery at TCA

San Antonio

Gonzaba Surgical Center

San Antonio

Northwest Ambulatory Surgery Center

San Antonio

Pavilion Surgery Center

San Antonio

Methodist Ambulatory Surgical Center

San Antonio

Alamo Heights Surgery Center

San Antonio

North Central Baptist Surgery Center

San Antonio

Orthopaedic Surgery Center of San Antonio

San Antonio

Methodist Ambulatory Surgery Center

San Antonio

Christus Santa Rosa Surgery Center

San Antonio

Methodist Ambulatory Surgery Medical Center

San Antonio

Physicians Ambulatory Surgery Center

San Antonio

Christus Santa Rosa Physicians ASC-San Antonio

San Antonio

Pecan Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center

San Antonio

Christus Santa Rosa Physicians ASC Stone Oak

San Antonio

Christus Santa Rosa Hospital Alamo Heights

San Antonio

UT Health Medical Arts & Research Center ASC

San Antonio

Trusted Care San Antonio

San Antonio

Centrum Surgery Center

San Antonio

Stone Oak Surgery Center

San Antonio

Surgcenter of Westover Hills 

San Antonio

Advanced Surgery Center of San Antonio

San Antonio

St. Raphael's Surgery Center

San Antonio

Huebner Ambulatory Surgery Center

San Antonio

Westover Hills Surgery Center

San Antonio

Comfort Surgery Center of San Antonio

San Antonio

South Texas Surgical Institute

San Antonio

Ridgewood Orthopaedic Surgery Center of San Antonio

San Antonio

First Choice Ambulatory Surgical Center

San Antonio

United Minimally Invasive Surgery Center

San Marcos

San Marcos Surgery Center

Seguin

South Texas Surgical Center

Shenandoah

Vision Park Surgery Center

Sherman

Gallagher Park Surgicenter

Sherman

Heritage Park Surgery Center 1

Sherman

North Texas Surgery Center

Southlake

Southlake Surgery Center

Spring

First Surgical Woodlands

Sugar Land

Memorial Sisters of Charity Health Center

Sugar Land

Fort Bend Surgery Center

Sugar Land

Sugar Land Surgery Center

Sugar Land

Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Sugar Land

Sulphur Springs

First Surgery Suites

Temple

The Surgery Center of Temple

Texarkana

Surgery Center of Northeast Texas

The Colony

Faith Surgical Center

The Woodlands

Memorial Hermann Surgery Center The Woodlands Parkway

The Woodlands

Sterling Ridge Surgery Center

The Woodlands

Memorial Hermann Surgery Center The Woodlands

The Woodlands

Montgomery County Management Company

The Woodlands

Lake Woodlands Surgical Center

The Woodlands

Woodlands Ambulatory Surgery Center

The Woodlands

Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Pinecroft

The Woodlands

Creekside Surgery Center

Tomball

Spring Creek Surgery Center

Tomball

Medical Complex Surgery Center

Tomball

Executive Surgery Center

Tomball

Alpha Surgical Center

Tyler

Tyler Square ASC

Tyler

Ambulatory Surgery Center of Tyler

Victoria

Columbia Surgicare Outpatient Center Victoria

Victoria

The Surgery Center

Waco

Waco Surgical Center

Waco

Fish Pond Surgery Center

Waxahachie

Surgery Center of Waxahachie

Waxahachie

Bluebonnet Surgery Pavilion

Waxahachie

Texas Health Surgery Center Waxahachie

Weatherford

The Surgery Center at Park City Medical Complex

Webster

Bay Area Surgicare Center

Weslaco

Knapp Medical Center ASC

Wichita Falls

North Texas Surgi Center

Woodway

Heart of Texas Surgery Center 

