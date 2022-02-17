Every orthopedic ASC in Texas, by city

- Small
- Medium
- Large
Texas has the second-most orthopedic ASCs in the nation, with 343. It also has the 20th-highest per-capita rate for orthopedic ASCs, with 11.8 per 1 million residents.
Below is a list of every orthopedic ASC in Texas, ordered alphabetically by city.
Data for this list was taken from 2021 CMS figures. Email mrobertson@beckershealthcare to share information on qualifying ASCs not initially included in this list.
|
City
|
ASC Name
|
Abilene
|
Facial Plastic & Cosmetic Surgical Center
|
Abilene
|
Texas Midwest Surgery Center
|
Abilene
|
Abilene Center for Orthopedic and Multispecialty Surgery
|
Addison
|
Texas Center for Interventional Surgery
|
Allen
|
Methodist Allen Surgery Center
|
Allen
|
Texas Health Spine Surgery Center Allen
|
Amarillo
|
Amarillo Surgery Center
|
Amarillo
|
Southwest Neuroscience Pain Center
|
Amarillo
|
Surgery Center of Amarillo
|
Amarillo
|
Advanced Surgical Center
|
Angleton
|
Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Brazoria
|
Anna
|
Surgery Center of North Texas
|
Arlington
|
Surgery Center of Arlington
|
Arlington
|
Central Park Surgery Center
|
Austin
|
Bailey Square Surgical Center
|
Austin
|
South Austin Surgery Center
|
Austin
|
Seton Northwest Day Surgery Center
|
Austin
|
Central Park Surgery Center
|
Austin
|
Surgicare of South Austin
|
Austin
|
Texas Orthopedics Surgery Center
|
Austin
|
North Austin Surgery Center
|
Austin
|
Austin Diagnostic Clinic Surgical Center
|
Austin
|
Stonegate Surgery Center
|
Austin
|
Northwest Surgery Center
|
Austin
|
Hyde Park Surgery Center
|
Austin
|
Medical Park Tower Surgery Center
|
Austin
|
Water Leaf Surgery Center
|
Austin
|
EHI Surgery Center Austin
|
Austin
|
Pinnacle Surgery Center of Austin
|
Austin
|
Spicewood Surgery Center
|
Austin
|
UT Health Austin Ambulatory Surgery Center
|
Austin
|
Orthopaedic Associates of Central Texas Surgery Center
|
Austin
|
Advanced Surgical Center-Austin
|
Baytown
|
Bayport Industrial and ASC
|
Baytown
|
San Jacinto Surgery Center
|
Baytown
|
Oprex Surgery Baytown
|
Baytown
|
Baytown Endoscopy Center
|
Beaumont
|
Surgical Center of Southeast Texas
|
Beaumont
|
Healthsouth Surgery Center of Beaumont
|
Beaumont
|
Beaumont Bone & Joint Institute
|
Beaumont
|
Riceland Surgery Center
|
Bedford
|
Mid Cities Surgicenter
|
Bedford
|
Baylor Scott and White Surgicare Bedford
|
Bedford
|
Texas Health Surgery Center Bedford
|
Bellaire
|
First Street Surgical Center
|
Big Spring
|
Covenant Surgery Center Big Spring
|
Boerne
|
Advanced Surgical Care of Boerne
|
Boerne
|
Surgery Center of Boerne
|
Boerne
|
Methodist Surgery Center Boerne
|
Bridgeport
|
Bridgeport ASC
|
Brownsville
|
Los Ebanos Surgicare Outpatient Center
|
Brownsville
|
Brownsville Surgicare
|
Brownsville
|
North Brownsville Surgery Center
|
Brownwood
|
Brownwood Surgery Center
|
Brownwood
|
Hendrick Surgery Center
|
Burleson
|
Doctors Surgery Center at Huguley
|
Burleson
|
Texas Health Huguley Surgery Center
|
Carrollton
|
Baylor Scott and White Surgicare Carrollton
|
Cedar Park
|
Cedar Park Surgery Center
|
Channelview
|
Medi Plex of Houston Surgicare
|
College Station
|
Scott & White Ambulatory Surgery Center
|
Conroe
|
Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Conroe
|
Conroe
|
VIP Surgical Center
|
Corpus Christi
|
South Texas Surgicare Center
|
Corpus Christi
|
Coastal Bend Surgery Center
|
Corpus Christi
|
Corpus Christi Outpatient Surgery Center
|
Corpus Christi
|
Texas Precision Surgery Center
|
Crockett
|
Renaissance Surgery Center
|
Dallas
|
Medical City Surgery Center Park Central
|
Dallas
|
Baylor Scott & White Surgicare
|
Dallas
|
Dallas Surgery Center
|
Dallas
|
Texas Health Surgery Center Dallas
|
Dallas
|
Surgery Center Southwest
|
Dallas
|
Medical City Ambulatory Surgery Center Dallas
|
Dallas
|
Microsurgery Institute of Dallas
|
Dallas
|
Texas Surgery Center
|
Dallas
|
North Texas Surgery Center
|
Dallas
|
Medical Arts Surgery Center
|
Dallas
|
Park Cities Surgery Center
|
Dallas
|
Preston Road Surgery Center
|
Dallas
|
North Central Surgical Center
|
Dallas
|
Specialty Surgery Center of Dallas
|
Dallas
|
The Surgery Center of Dallas
|
Dallas
|
Surgery Center of Garland
|
Dallas
|
Surgcenter of Greater Dallas
|
Denton
|
Denton ASC
|
Denton
|
Baylor Scott & White Surgicare Denton
|
Denton
|
Texas Health Surgery Center Denton
|
Dickinson
|
Houston Physicians Surgery Center
|
Dickinson
|
ASP of Dickinson
|
Duncanville
|
Surgery Center of Duncanville
|
Duncanville
|
Advanced Surgical Center
|
Eagle Pass
|
Dr. Xavier Perez-Cadena Memorial Surgicenter
|
Edinburg
|
DaySurgery at Renaissance
|
Edinburg
|
Surgical Center of South Texas
|
El Paso
|
Valley Surgical Medical Clinic
|
El Paso
|
Paso Del Norte Surgery Center
|
El Paso
|
El Paso Day Surgery
|
El Paso
|
Mountain West Surgery Center of Mesa Hills Special
|
El Paso
|
West El Paso Surgical Center
|
El Paso
|
Texan Procedure Center
|
Ennis
|
Baylor Surgicare at Ennis
|
Flower Mound
|
Texas Health Orthopedic Surgery Center Flower Mound
|
Fort Worth
|
Texas Health Surgery Center Fort Worth Midtown
|
Fort Worth
|
One Day Surgery Center
|
Fort Worth
|
Medical City Surgery Center Fort Worth
|
Fort Worth
|
Baylor Scott & White Surgicare Oakmont
|
Fort Worth
|
The Clinic for Special Surgery
|
Fort Worth
|
Medical Centre Surgicare
|
Fort Worth
|
Physicians Surgical Center of Fort Worth
|
Fort Worth
|
Daytime Outpatient Surgery Center
|
Fort Worth
|
Clear Fork Surgery Center
|
Fort Worth
|
Baylor Surgicare at Fort Worth
|
Fort Worth
|
Tarrant County Surgical Center
|
Fort Worth
|
Texas Health Surgery Center Alliance
|
Fort Worth
|
Park Hill Surgery Center
|
Fort Worth
|
Texas Health Orthopedic Surgery Center Heritage
|
Fort Worth
|
Legent Outpatient Surgery Fort Worth
|
Fort Worth
|
Texas Health Spine Surgery Center Alliance
|
Fort Worth
|
Gulfstream Surgical Fort Worth
|
Fort Worth
|
Texas Health Joint Replacement Surgery Center
|
Frisco
|
Frisco Ambulatory Surgery Center
|
Frisco
|
Baylor Scott & White Sports Surgery Center
|
Frisco
|
Legent Outpatient Surgery Frisco
|
Garland
|
Garland Ambulatory Surgicare
|
Garland
|
Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Garland
|
Granbury
|
Lake Granbury Day Surgery Center
|
Granbury
|
Baylor Surgicare at Granbury
|
Grapevine
|
Grapevine Surgicare
|
Harlingen
|
Harlingen Day Surgery Center
|
Harlingen
|
Valley Baptist Ambulatory Surgery
|
Harlingen
|
Sportsortho Surgery Center
|
Heath
|
Baylor Surgicare at Heath
|
Houston
|
Texas Outpatient Surgicare Center
|
Houston
|
West Houston Surgicare
|
Houston
|
UT Health Science Center Day Surgery
|
Houston
|
Bellaire Surgicare
|
Houston
|
Travis Centre Outpatient Surgery
|
Houston
|
Fondren Surgical Center
|
Houston
|
Aldine Bender ASC
|
Houston
|
University of Texas Day Surgery
|
Houston
|
Foundation West Surgical Center
|
Houston
|
Cy-Fair Surgery Center
|
Houston
|
Southwest Houston Surgical Center
|
Houston
|
Piney Point Ambulatory Surgery
|
Houston
|
Surgicare Memorial Village
|
Houston
|
Victory Surgery Center East Houston
|
Houston
|
River Oaks Surgical Center
|
Houston
|
Northwest Surgery Center
|
Houston
|
Memorial Surgical Center 2
|
Houston
|
Kelsey Seybold Clinic ASC
|
Houston
|
Doctors Surgical Center
|
Houston
|
Medcenter Ambulatory Surgery
|
Houston
|
MD Aesthetic Surgery Center
|
Houston
|
KSF Orthopaedic Surgery Center
|
Houston
|
Houston Surgery Center
|
Houston
|
Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Greater Heights
|
Houston
|
Houston Surgery Center
|
Houston
|
Kirby Surgical Center
|
Houston
|
Medical Plaza Surgical Center
|
Houston
|
Town Park Surgery Center
|
Houston
|
Reconstructive Orthopedic Center ASC
|
Houston
|
Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Southwest
|
Houston
|
Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Texas Medical Center
|
Houston
|
Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Katy
|
Houston
|
Memorial Hermann Village Surgery Center
|
Houston
|
Willowbrook Ambulatory Surgery Center
|
Houston
|
Brae Valley ASC
|
Houston
|
Memorial Hermann Memorial Village Surgery Center
|
Houston
|
ASP Wortham Surgery Center
|
Houston
|
Memorial Hermann Surgery Kirby Glen
|
Houston
|
Physician West Houston Surgical Center
|
Houston
|
Pearland Surgery Center
|
Houston
|
NW Ambulatory Surgery Center
|
Houston
|
Surgcenter of Southwest Houston
|
Houston
|
Imperial Surgery Center
|
Houston
|
Crystal Outpatient Surgery Center
|
Houston
|
The Ambulatory Surgical Center at LBJ
|
Houston
|
Memorial Houston Surgery Center
|
Houston
|
Surgery Center of Southwest Houston
|
Houston
|
Complete Surgery Houston Northwest
|
Houston
|
Inov8 Surgical
|
Houston
|
Memorial Ambulatory Surgery Center
|
Humble
|
The Day Surgery Center
|
Huntsville
|
Huntsville Surgery Center
|
Hurst
|
Surgical and Diagnostic Center
|
Hurst
|
Precinct Ambulatory Surgery Center
|
Hurst
|
Cook Children's Surgery Center
|
Irving
|
Irving Surgery Center
|
Irving
|
Medical City Surgery Center Las Colinas
|
Irving
|
Blue Star Surgery Center
|
Irving
|
Texas Health Surgery Center Irving
|
Irving
|
Irving Specialists Surgical Center
|
Jasper
|
Complete Healthcare Surgery
|
Katy
|
Katy St. Catherine Surgery Center
|
Katy
|
Kingsland Surgery Center
|
Katy
|
Westgreen Surgical Center
|
Keller
|
Bear Creek Surgery Center
|
Kyle
|
Hays Surgery Center
|
Lakeway
|
Muve-Lakeway Ambulatory Surgical Center
|
Lewisville
|
Baylor Surgicare at Lewisville
|
Longview
|
Good Shepherd ASC
|
Lubbock
|
Wilson Surgicenter
|
Lubbock
|
Covenant Surgicenter
|
Lubbock
|
Lubbock Surgi-Center
|
Lubbock
|
Southwest Lubbock Surgery Center
|
Lubbock
|
Northstar Surgical Center
|
Lufkin
|
Lufkin Outpatient Surgical Center
|
Lufkin
|
The Surgery Center at Gaslight Medical Park
|
Mansfield
|
Baylor Surgicare at Mansfield
|
Mansfield
|
Methodist Mansfield Ambulatory Surgery Center
|
Marble Falls
|
Hill Country Memorial Surgery Center
|
McAllen
|
Orange Medical Ambulatory Surgery Center
|
McAllen
|
Dove Pointe Surgery Center
|
McAllen
|
Valley Ambulatory Surgical Center
|
McKinney
|
Westpark Surgery Center
|
McKinney
|
The Surgery Center at Craig Ranch
|
McKinney
|
Stonebridge Surgery Center
|
McKinney
|
Texas Health Craig Ranch Surgery Center
|
McKinney
|
Medical City Surgery Center McKinney
|
McKinney
|
Methodist Craig Ranch Surgery Center
|
Mesquite
|
North Texas Team Care Surgery Center
|
Mesquite
|
Complete Surgery Mesquite
|
Midland
|
Surgi Care Center of Midland
|
Midland
|
Midland Orthopedic ASC
|
Midland
|
Texas Surgical Center
|
Midland
|
Choice Care Surgery Center
|
Nacogdoches
|
East Texas Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Center
|
Nacogdoches
|
Surgery Center of Nacogdoches
|
Nacogdoches
|
Nacogdoches Surgery Center
|
Nassau Bay
|
Nassau Bay Surgery Center
|
New Braunfels
|
McKenna Ambulatory Surgical Center
|
New Braunfels
|
Christus Santa Rosa New Braunfels Outpatient Surgery Center
|
New Braunfels
|
McKenna Ambulatory Surgical Center
|
New Braunfels
|
New Braunfels Surgery Center
|
North Richland Hills
|
Texas Pediatric Surgery Center
|
North Richland Hills
|
Calloway Creek Surgery Center
|
Odessa
|
West Texas Ambulatory Surgery Center
|
Palestine
|
Willow Creek Surgery Center
|
Palestine
|
Innovations Surgery Center
|
Paris
|
Red River Valley Surgical Center
|
Paris
|
Paris Surgery Center
|
Pasadena
|
Doctors Surgicenter
|
Pasadena
|
Doctors United Surgery Center
|
Pasadena
|
Vista Healthcare
|
Pasadena
|
Bayshore Surgery Center
|
Pasadena
|
Bayside Surgery Center
|
Plano
|
Plano Surgery Center
|
Plano
|
Surgery Center of Plano
|
Plano
|
Parker Road Surgery Center
|
Plano
|
Surgery Center of Plano
|
Plano
|
Baylor Surgicare at Plano Parkway
|
Plano
|
Baylor Scott & White Surgicare-Plano
|
Plano
|
Windhaven Surgery Center
|
Plano
|
SurgCenter of Plano
|
Plano
|
Baylor Scott & White Surgicare at Plano Alliance
|
Plano
|
Live Oak Surgery Center
|
Plano
|
Oak Point Surgical Suites
|
Plano
|
Ascent Surgery Center
|
Port Arthur
|
Port Arthur Day Surgery Center
|
Prosper
|
Cook Children's Pediatric Surgery Center
|
Richardson
|
Breckenridge Surgery Center
|
Richmond
|
Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Richmond
|
Richmond
|
Texas Sports Medicine Institute
|
Rockwall
|
Rockwall Surgery Center
|
Rockwall
|
Texas Health Surgery Center Rockwall
|
Round Rock
|
Oakwood Surgery Center
|
Round Rock
|
Williamson Surgery Center
|
San Angelo
|
Shannon Surgery Center
|
San Antonio
|
Surgicenter of San Antonio
|
San Antonio
|
Methodist Ambulatory Surgery Center
|
San Antonio
|
The Center for Special Surgery at TCA
|
San Antonio
|
Gonzaba Surgical Center
|
San Antonio
|
Northwest Ambulatory Surgery Center
|
San Antonio
|
Pavilion Surgery Center
|
San Antonio
|
Methodist Ambulatory Surgical Center
|
San Antonio
|
Alamo Heights Surgery Center
|
San Antonio
|
North Central Baptist Surgery Center
|
San Antonio
|
Orthopaedic Surgery Center of San Antonio
|
San Antonio
|
Methodist Ambulatory Surgery Center
|
San Antonio
|
Christus Santa Rosa Surgery Center
|
San Antonio
|
Methodist Ambulatory Surgery Medical Center
|
San Antonio
|
Physicians Ambulatory Surgery Center
|
San Antonio
|
Christus Santa Rosa Physicians ASC-San Antonio
|
San Antonio
|
Pecan Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center
|
San Antonio
|
Christus Santa Rosa Physicians ASC Stone Oak
|
San Antonio
|
Christus Santa Rosa Hospital Alamo Heights
|
San Antonio
|
UT Health Medical Arts & Research Center ASC
|
San Antonio
|
Trusted Care San Antonio
|
San Antonio
|
Centrum Surgery Center
|
San Antonio
|
Stone Oak Surgery Center
|
San Antonio
|
Surgcenter of Westover Hills
|
San Antonio
|
Advanced Surgery Center of San Antonio
|
San Antonio
|
St. Raphael's Surgery Center
|
San Antonio
|
Huebner Ambulatory Surgery Center
|
San Antonio
|
Westover Hills Surgery Center
|
San Antonio
|
Comfort Surgery Center of San Antonio
|
San Antonio
|
South Texas Surgical Institute
|
San Antonio
|
Ridgewood Orthopaedic Surgery Center of San Antonio
|
San Antonio
|
First Choice Ambulatory Surgical Center
|
San Antonio
|
United Minimally Invasive Surgery Center
|
San Marcos
|
San Marcos Surgery Center
|
Seguin
|
South Texas Surgical Center
|
Shenandoah
|
Vision Park Surgery Center
|
Sherman
|
Gallagher Park Surgicenter
|
Sherman
|
Heritage Park Surgery Center 1
|
Sherman
|
North Texas Surgery Center
|
Southlake
|
Southlake Surgery Center
|
Spring
|
First Surgical Woodlands
|
Sugar Land
|
Memorial Sisters of Charity Health Center
|
Sugar Land
|
Fort Bend Surgery Center
|
Sugar Land
|
Sugar Land Surgery Center
|
Sugar Land
|
Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Sugar Land
|
Sulphur Springs
|
First Surgery Suites
|
Temple
|
The Surgery Center of Temple
|
Texarkana
|
Surgery Center of Northeast Texas
|
The Colony
|
Faith Surgical Center
|
The Woodlands
|
Memorial Hermann Surgery Center The Woodlands Parkway
|
The Woodlands
|
Sterling Ridge Surgery Center
|
The Woodlands
|
Memorial Hermann Surgery Center The Woodlands
|
The Woodlands
|
Montgomery County Management Company
|
The Woodlands
|
Lake Woodlands Surgical Center
|
The Woodlands
|
Woodlands Ambulatory Surgery Center
|
The Woodlands
|
Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Pinecroft
|
The Woodlands
|
Creekside Surgery Center
|
Tomball
|
Spring Creek Surgery Center
|
Tomball
|
Medical Complex Surgery Center
|
Tomball
|
Executive Surgery Center
|
Tomball
|
Alpha Surgical Center
|
Tyler
|
Tyler Square ASC
|
Tyler
|
Ambulatory Surgery Center of Tyler
|
Victoria
|
Columbia Surgicare Outpatient Center Victoria
|
Victoria
|
The Surgery Center
|
Waco
|
Waco Surgical Center
|
Waco
|
Fish Pond Surgery Center
|
Waxahachie
|
Surgery Center of Waxahachie
|
Waxahachie
|
Bluebonnet Surgery Pavilion
|
Waxahachie
|
Texas Health Surgery Center Waxahachie
|
Weatherford
|
The Surgery Center at Park City Medical Complex
|
Webster
|
Bay Area Surgicare Center
|
Weslaco
|
Knapp Medical Center ASC
|
Wichita Falls
|
North Texas Surgi Center
|
Woodway
|
Heart of Texas Surgery Center