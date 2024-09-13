Estimated tax rates for 2025

A new report from Bloomberg Tax & Accounting estimates that inflation-adjusted amounts in the tax code will increase by 2.8% from 2024, according to a Sept. 11 report from Forbes.
Forbes estimated the projected numbers for the tax year 2025, beginning Jan. 1, 2025:
Single taxpayers:
|
Taxable income
|
Tax due
|
$0-$11,925
|
10% of taxable income
|
$11,926-$48,475
|
$1,193 + 12% of the amount over $11,925
|
$48,476-$103,350
|
$5,579 + 22% of the amount over $48,475
|
$103,351-$197,300
|
$17,651 + 24% of the amount over $103,350
|
$197,301-$250,525
|
$40,199 + 32% of the amount over $197,300
|
$250,526-$626,350
|
$57,231 + 35% of the amount over $250,525
|
$626,351 and more
|
$188,769.75 + 37% of the amount over $626,350
Married taxpayers filing jointly:
|
Taxable income
|
Tax due
|
$0-$23,850
|
10% of taxable income
|
$23,851-$96,950
|
$2,385 + 12% of the amount over $23,850
|
$96,951-$206,700
|
$11,157 + 22% of the amount over $96,950
|
$206,701-$394,600
|
$35,302 + 24% of the amount over $206,700
|
$394,601-$501,050
|
$80,398 + 32% of the amount over $394,600
|
$501,051-$751,600
|
$114,462 + 35% of the amount over $501,050
|
$751,601 and over
|
$202,154.50 + 37% of the amount over $751,600
Married taxpayers filing separately:
|
Taxable income
|
Tax due
|
$0-$11,925
|
10% of taxable income
|
$11,926-$48,475
|
$1,193 + 12% of the amount over $11,925
|
$48,476-$103,350
|
$5,579 + 22% of the amount over $48,475
|
$103,351-$197,300
|
$17,651 + 24% of the amount over $103,350
|
$197,301-$250,525
|
$40,199 + 32% of the amount over $197,300
|
$250,526-$375,800
|
$57,231 + 35% of the amount over $250,525
|
$375,801 and more
|
$101,077.25 + 37% of the amount over $375,800