Estimated tax rates for 2025

A new report from Bloomberg Tax & Accounting estimates that inflation-adjusted amounts in the tax code will increase by 2.8% from 2024, according to a Sept. 11 report from Forbes.

Forbes estimated the projected numbers for the tax year 2025, beginning Jan. 1, 2025:

Single taxpayers:

Taxable income Tax due $0-$11,925 10% of taxable income $11,926-$48,475 $1,193 + 12% of the amount over $11,925 $48,476-$103,350 $5,579 + 22% of the amount over $48,475 $103,351-$197,300 $17,651 + 24% of the amount over $103,350 $197,301-$250,525 $40,199 + 32% of the amount over $197,300 $250,526-$626,350 $57,231 + 35% of the amount over $250,525 $626,351 and more $188,769.75 + 37% of the amount over $626,350

Married taxpayers filing jointly:

Taxable income Tax due $0-$23,850 10% of taxable income $23,851-$96,950 $2,385 + 12% of the amount over $23,850 $96,951-$206,700 $11,157 + 22% of the amount over $96,950 $206,701-$394,600 $35,302 + 24% of the amount over $206,700 $394,601-$501,050 $80,398 + 32% of the amount over $394,600 $501,051-$751,600 $114,462 + 35% of the amount over $501,050 $751,601 and over $202,154.50 + 37% of the amount over $751,600

Married taxpayers filing separately: