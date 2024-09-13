ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Estimated tax rates for 2025

Claire Wallace -  

A new report from Bloomberg Tax & Accounting estimates that inflation-adjusted amounts in the tax code will increase by 2.8% from 2024, according to a Sept. 11 report from Forbes

Forbes estimated the projected numbers for the tax year 2025, beginning Jan. 1, 2025: 

Single taxpayers: 

Taxable income

Tax due

$0-$11,925

10% of taxable income

$11,926-$48,475

$1,193 + 12% of the amount over $11,925

$48,476-$103,350

$5,579 + 22% of the amount over $48,475

$103,351-$197,300

$17,651 + 24% of the amount over $103,350

$197,301-$250,525

$40,199 + 32% of the amount over $197,300

$250,526-$626,350

$57,231 + 35% of the amount over $250,525

$626,351 and more

$188,769.75 + 37% of the amount over $626,350

Married taxpayers filing jointly: 

Taxable income

Tax due

$0-$23,850

10% of taxable income

$23,851-$96,950

$2,385 + 12% of the amount over $23,850

$96,951-$206,700

$11,157 + 22% of the amount over $96,950

$206,701-$394,600

$35,302 + 24% of the amount over $206,700

$394,601-$501,050

$80,398 + 32% of the amount over $394,600

$501,051-$751,600

$114,462 + 35% of the amount over $501,050

$751,601 and over

$202,154.50 + 37% of the amount over $751,600

Married taxpayers filing separately: 

Taxable income

Tax due

$0-$11,925

10% of taxable income

$11,926-$48,475

$1,193 + 12% of the amount over $11,925

$48,476-$103,350

$5,579 + 22% of the amount over $48,475

$103,351-$197,300

$17,651 + 24% of the amount over $103,350

$197,301-$250,525

$40,199 + 32% of the amount over $197,300

$250,526-$375,800

$57,231 + 35% of the amount over $250,525

$375,801 and more

$101,077.25 + 37% of the amount over $375,800

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast