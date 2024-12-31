Drug wholesaler settles physician kickback, fraud allegations for $1.5M 

An Arkansas-based drug wholesaler will pay $1.5 million to settle allegations it violated the kickback laws through a scheme where it submitted fraudulent bills to federal workers compensation programs for pain creams.

From 2013 to 2018, the drug wholesaler, BTW Solutions, allegedly offered physicians the pain creams at or near cost, billed the workers compensation program on behalf of the physicians at an exorbitant markup and then split the reimbursement with the physicians, according to a Dec. 30 news release from the Justice Department.

According to the release, the settlement marks the end of a years-long investigation during which the defendant fully cooperated.