Discover partners with Tydei to streamline payments for ASCs and hospitals

Claire Wallace -  

Discover has partnered with healthcare vendor management system Tydei to streamline payments in healthcare purchasing and invoicing at ASCs and hospitals nationwide. 

Tydei's block-chain-enabled platform allows ASCs and hospitals to connect with their suppliers directly, reducing costs and risks. Tydei will use Discover to process payments. 

With Discover, Tydei's payment platform will give healthcare organizations a secure and streamlined way to pay for and track supplies. 

"As a large ASC, our purchasing, supply chain and inventory management is outdated and time-consuming," Michael Joyce, MD, CEO of Lighthouse Surgery Center, said in an Oct. 4 press release. "Tydei and Discover Global Network are solving the right problem at the right time. They allow us to streamline our system and improve our productivity with the best payment platform in the healthcare industry."

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast