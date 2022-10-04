Discover partners with Tydei to streamline payments for ASCs and hospitals

Discover has partnered with healthcare vendor management system Tydei to streamline payments in healthcare purchasing and invoicing at ASCs and hospitals nationwide.

Tydei's block-chain-enabled platform allows ASCs and hospitals to connect with their suppliers directly, reducing costs and risks. Tydei will use Discover to process payments.

With Discover, Tydei's payment platform will give healthcare organizations a secure and streamlined way to pay for and track supplies.

"As a large ASC, our purchasing, supply chain and inventory management is outdated and time-consuming," Michael Joyce, MD, CEO of Lighthouse Surgery Center, said in an Oct. 4 press release. "Tydei and Discover Global Network are solving the right problem at the right time. They allow us to streamline our system and improve our productivity with the best payment platform in the healthcare industry."