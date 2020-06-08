Detroit clinician offices see higher-than-expected patient volumes

Clinicians in Detroit and its surrounding suburbs have reopened their practices and are seeing higher patient volumes than expected, but still are falling below their pre-COVID-19 numbers, Crain's Detroit Business reports.

What you should know:

1. Michigan Orthopedic Surgeons in Southfield is in the process of reopening its six offices. Patient volumes are down 16 percent of what they would have been normally.

2. Other practices like Family Health Care Center in Royal Oak, Mich., and Oakland-Macomb Obstetrics & Gynecology in Rochester Hills, Mich., are also seeing volumes return.

3. All the practices have also offered telemedicine services to help calm patient fears.

4. Clinician practices were heavily affected by COVID-19. During the shutdown, the practices Crain's spoke to said they lost up to 70 percent of their normal patient volumes. While several practices received federal support, the financial hit will continue as reimbursement is slow to return.

5. One clinician estimated that COVID-19 will cause practices to lose up to 15 percent of their annual revenue.

